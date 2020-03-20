Anxiety, job insecurity, questions without answers, and hours and hours indoors — maybe with kids not used to being homebound and work deadlines that haven’t disappeared. All of these things are a recipe for stress. And when it’s triggered by a global pandemic whose end game is unknown, you have the makings for serious mental strain.
“For many people, especially our kids, this can be a scary time. There’s a lot of uncertainty with what’s going on,” N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news conference Sunday before announcing his order that public schools go remote and emphasizing the importance of keeping residents comfortable, informed and safe.
But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some simple strategies you can use to take good mental care of yourself:
Although The Sentinel is committed to helping you stay up to date from the outbreak’s beginning to end, too much news about COVID-19 — either in the newspaper, on TV, on the radio, online or on social media — can be distressing. Give yourself a break.
Make sure that when you’re heading to the grocery store, you’re not just filling up on empty calories and processed non-perishables. The CDC advises maintaining a balanced diet, keeping up your exercise regimen, getting enough sleep and avoiding drugs and alcohol. Remember to breathe, and you also might find it helpful to meditate.
Treat yourself to enjoyable activities.
Social distancing doesn’t mean cutting off all social interaction. To the contrary, the CDC suggests verbalizing your worries to people you trust.
If the stress you’re feeling disrupts your daily activities for several consecutive days, the CDC urges people to call a health care provider. They’re still available to help. (See main story.)
The CDC also has advice for helping kids and teens:
Talk with them about what’s happening, answer their questions and offer information in a way they can understand. The CDC provides a summary of key facts here: https://bit.ly/3dhZ0ly
Reassure them, tell them its OK if they’re upset, and share your own stress-coping strategies.
Just as you should give yourself some respite from COVID-19 coverage, limit your kids’ exposure to it. They can misinterpret things and be scared of what they don’t understand.
Model healthy behavior.
Although many of their routines have changed — school, sports, etc. — try to maintain other ones. “If schools are closed, create a schedule for learning activities and relaxing or fun activities,” the CDC advises.
The federal agency has much more information about this topic, including an activity page for younger kids, at https://bit.ly/3a91vVm
Additional information about coping with COVID-19 — including how children might respond to the stress, and strategies targeted to first-responders or people exiting quarantine — is available at https://bit.ly/2J6XzIN
Local resources are listed at the end of the main article. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also has a Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990, and people can also text TalkWithUs to 66746 (TTY 1-800-846-8517).