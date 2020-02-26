‘Protein supplements: Do you need one?’ topic of workshop
The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a free “Protein Supplements: Do You Need One?” Workshop on Wednesday, March 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
Millions of dollars are spent marketing a plethora of protein supplements to consumers of all ages and stages of health. When do you need a supplement, how much do you need, and what is the best source for you?
The workshop will be led by registered dietitian nutritionist Cynthia Knipe.
The workshop is free, but registration is required. Visit https://monadnockfood.coop/event/protein-supplements or call 283-5401.
Series of cooking demonstrations planned at Monadnock Food Co-op
The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a “Delightfully Healthy” series of events where customers can sample a healthy, delicious recipe prepared with seasonal produce, beginning Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the co-op’s produce department at 34 Cypress St., in Keene.
Keene State College dietetic interns will prepare an easy, healthy dish to sample and provide the recipe, cooking tips, and nutritional information for customers to take with them. This series is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit monadnockfood.coop/delightfullyhealthy.