Emotions are a wonderful part of you. Sometimes they can make you feel great, while other days they make you feel more challenged.
The important thing to know is that each emotion directs you to a place within that you need to pay attention to and ask the question: “Why? Why am I feeling this way?”
Nowadays I feel that I am on an emotional roller coaster, up and down, happy and sad, crying and laughing at the same time. Can anyone relate? I walk into a space and just want to cry and leave, while other places I feel happy and calm.
Everything you experience is a projection of what you feel and think inside, basically the energetic parts of yourself. So if you want to create a more peaceful environment it starts from within. Yes, mindfulness helps you notice your thoughts and brings up the emotions inside you so you can balance and heal yourself. Everybody is on an individual journey to heal, and it’s important to respect everyone’s evolution.
So in order to balance ourselves it’s essential these days to have a mindfulness practice. Your breath is your life source. So take a deep breath in and out. Breathe in the fresh outside air and forget everything for just a moment. Notice the air moving into your body, all the way into your belly and expanding your stomach on the inhale. Then notice the air leaving your body on the exhale and deflating your belly as your belly button moves closer to your spine. Use your breath to become quiet. In this inner stillness you can connect to the truth, your life source, your connection to source. Do this daily for three to five minutes, at least three times a day.
Know that emotions are useful. They guide you so you can become more aware of what’s going on inside of yourself. Use mindfulness to let your emotions flow so you can get rid of all the lies you’ve been telling yourself and move into a higher vibration, the truth, unconditional love and peace.