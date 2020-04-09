At his latest news conference on the COVID-19 crisis, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said the state will discuss modeling projections on Friday that indicate “we are tracking at a rate lower than originally projected, showing that what we are doing is working.”
“We can’t lift our foot off the gas, because that can change in an instant,” he cautioned at Wednesday’s news conference.
Scott also indicated that in the coming days, he plans to extend his emergency order closing nonessential businesses.
Vermont Department of Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Vermont had 30 new positive tests, for a total of 605 confirmed cases, though 120 of them involve residents or staff at two nursing homes in Burlington. The statewide death toll remained flat, at 23, he said. Less than 10 percent of the tests in Vermont have come back positive.
“The percent of positive tests and the number of positive tests each day has really been at a very stable level for quite a while now,” Levine said. “We really do believe that correlates very well with all of the measures that have been taken in the state.”
Like Scott, Levine said continued social distancing, hand washing and staying at home remain critical to preventing the virus from spreading.
With hundreds of suddenly jobless people expressing frustration that they can’t get through to make unemployment claims, Scott said Vermont Department of Labor officials are working to improve the process, which currently relies on a 30-year-old mainframe computer system.
“We know we need to do better,” Scott said, saying he wants to make sure people get the “economic relief that they need.”
Prison steps
With an inmate at the Northwest Correctional Facility in Swanton, Vt., having tested positive for the virus, all inmates and staff at the prison will be tested, officials said Wednesday.
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the prison is under full lockdown, and staff members throughout the corrections system are required to wear masks in jails and prisons.
Smith said the statewide inmate count has declined from 1,671 last month to 1,435 on Wednesday as corrections officials take steps to reduce the density of the prison population.