MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont has announced the deaths of two more COVID-19 patients, and Gov. Phil Scott has issued a stay-at-home order in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.
Under the directive, officially called "Stay Home, Stay Safe," all in-person operations for most businesses and nonprofit organizations will be suspended effective Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to a news release from Scott's office. Exceptions are entities deemed essential, including health care facilities; grocery stores, hardware stores and pharmacies; fuel companies; the media; and more.
Business that can be done online or over the phone, as well as curbside pickup and delivery service, will be allowed to continue, the release says.
Scott's order comes on the same day as the Vermont Department of Health announced that the number of deaths reported in the state among patients with the contagious respiratory disease had hit seven. The two newly reported deaths involve a resident of Burlington Health & Rehab — the fifth COVID-19 patient from that facility to die — as well as one of the state's first patients to test positive for the coronavirus disease, according to Ben Truman, a spokesman for the Vermont health department.
About 10 "asymptomatic and short-term patients" of the facility were being moved to rooms at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington, as part of a collaboration between the state, University of Vermont Medical Center and Burlington Health & Rehab, according to the state health agency.
Lori Mayer, a Burlington Health & Rehab spokeswoman, told VT Digger.org last week that the center had been “hyper-vigilant” in its screenings and in working with Vermont health officials on protocols.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 95 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont.