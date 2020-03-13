Antioch University New England’s graduation joins a list of postponements and cancellations throughout the region as coronavirus concerns make big gatherings feel less festive than fraught.
The announcement by Provost and CEO Shawn M. Fitzgerald Thursday came on the heels of word from Antioch’s chancellor that in-person classes across all of the Ohio-based university system’s campuses will be suspended through April.
Franklin Pierce University in Rindge made a similar announcement on its own website Thursday, with the suspension of in-person classes to begin March 23 and a shift to online learning effective March 30 until at least April 6. Keene State College had announced its own planned suspension the night before.
“We are moving into uncharted waters as an institution, a country, and a planet because of the risks of the COVID-19 virus,” Antioch system Chancellor William R. Groves said in a message to faculty and staff. “My paramount concern is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and the communities we serve.”
Also on Thursday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s sixth presumptive case of the novel coronavirus disease, in a man from Rockingham County who’d visited multiple countries in Europe. The other four cases identified to date — two of which have been confirmed through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — have been in Rockingham and Grafton counties.
Meanwhile, it’s business as usual today at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School. The Swanzey school was closed Thursday for a thorough cleaning and disinfecting after a student was screened for COVID-19. In a letter to community members Thursday, Superintendent Lisa A. Witte said the decision had been made “out of an abundance of caution.”
Contrary to a Facebook post on the school’s page Wednesday, Witte said the student was not, in fact, tested, and was told to self-monitor at home for five days.
“We understand the importance of not only sharing accurate information, but also sharing information in a way that is sensitive to those impacted,” Witte wrote. “In the hours following our initial communication, dated March 11th, and with communication and permission from the student’s parent, I am now able to share with you that the original report of a student being tested for respiratory symptoms that could be connected to Coronavirus was incomplete.”
Cancellations
The Keene Family YMCA informed members and others Thursday its annual Sneaker Ball, the organization's largest fundraiser, is being postponed for now. It had been slated for April 4.
In Manchester, Friday night’s annual Battle of the Badges hockey fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock will be played in an arena without spectators.
The rest of the N.H. Destination Imagination competition season, including a scheduled tournament in Swanzey, has been shelved. And on Saturday, the “Men Who Cook” in Keene to bring in funds for the RSVP America Reads program ... won’t.
The Knights of Columbus canceled the Lenten dinner they’d planned in Jaffrey next Friday. And both the Branch River Theatre in Marlborough and the Hooker-Dunham Theater in Brattleboro have postponed upcoming shows.
The MacDowell Colony in Peterborough said it will temporarily close its artist-in-residency program and assist fellows to leave early.
“The last time our residency program closed was in the wake of the New England Hurricane of 1938,” Executive Director Philip Himberg said in a news release.
The N.H. Judicial Branch announced the cancellation of all civil and criminal jury trials in superior court through April 13. People scheduled for jury duty in that window should not show up. Trials at the district court level, which do not involve juries, are still scheduled to proceed.
As of Thursday, 125,288 cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 had been confirmed in 118 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization. More than 4,600 people had died from the illness.
But more than 68,300 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.
In New Hampshire, health officials have yet to identify “any widespread transmission ... nor individuals who test positive without clearly identified risk factors (e.g. travel or contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case),” the state health department said in a news release Thursday.
Still, local organizations are taking precautions.
Cheshire Medical Center has added “greeters” outside the Keene hospital and its satellite offices, such as its walk-in clinic. These people are screening visitors during high-traffic hours for potential COVID-19 symptoms — cough, fever, breathing troubles — or travel-related exposure.
The greeters have masks to give patients outside where the verbal screening takes place. If a more detailed clinical review is needed, the staff member will bring the patient into a properly screened area inside for further evaluation.
Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene is limiting visitation with its residents. The restrictions — which took effect last week — limit visits to immediate family, and only by family members 16 and older.
The nonprofit organization serves people with disabilities from birth to age 21 through a residential program and a school.
Visitors will be screened upon arrival, according to President and CEO Cathy Gray.
The tightened visitation at the center is standard protocol for any illness threat, Gray said Thursday morning, and the restrictions are no more stringent than they would be for any other virus.
“We have a long-standing policy around restricted visitation, so it’s not just because of [coronavirus],” she explained. “It’s an effort to keep everyone safe.”
Volunteers who typically work with the children, but are non-essential to the center’s overall operation, will stay away until the end of the month, and short-term-stay admissions will be postponed until later this spring.
As for Antioch, though there will be no tassel-turning on May 2, Provost Fitzgerald said the university plans to reschedule for August.
“We realize that this transition may not be an easy one,” he said in detailing plans for the shift to remote instruction, “but we are committed to making sure that all our faculty members have the tools and support necessary to make this transition as seamless as possible and that we continue to provide the best education possible for you.”