Vermont Gov. Phil Scott extended his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and related restrictions on travel and business through May 15 on Friday, saying the state is making progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus but the outbreak is still a major threat.
Most restrictions had been set to expire Wednesday, though public schools are teaching students through remote instruction for the rest of the school year.
Scott said he knows some Vermonters will be disappointed by the extension but social distancing needs to continue to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s important that we don’t let up, just yet. As soon as the data shows a downward trend, we will open the spigot, just one turn at a time,” Scott said.
“Until then, we have to continue to stay home and separate from others in order to keep from overwhelming our health care system, and to save lives.”
The Scott administration said forecast models showed that the enforcement of social distancing had slowed the expected spread of COVID-19, but that the peak is still two to four weeks away.
According to Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak, the state is “trending toward a milder experience in April” but he said the current forecast still calls for up to 5,000 Vermonters to be diagnosed with COVID-19, with hundreds requiring hospitalization.
“This news is positive; however, our future is not guaranteed,” he said.
As of Friday, Vermont had confirmed 679 COVID-19 cases, with 24 people diagnosed with the illness having died.
Also on Friday, Vermont allowed motorists whose vehicle inspections are due in April to extend them for up to 60 days, in order to abide by the “stay home” directive.
In addition, though bans on most hotel lodging remain in place, the hospitality industry can begin accepting reservations again for events occurring in mid-June or later.