BURLINGTON, Vt. — Two Vermonters who'd tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 have died, Gov. Phil Scott announced in a news conference Thursday evening.
One was a Windsor County man who was hospitalized at the White River Junction VA Medical Center, according to Health Commissioner Mark Levine. The other was a woman who had been living at Burlington Health & Rehab. Levine described both as "very elderly" and said both deaths happened Thursday.
Scott said their exact causes of death will be determined by the state's medical examiner.
As of Thursday afternoon, 22 people had tested positive in Vermont for COVID-19, according to the Vermont Department of Health.