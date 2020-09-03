Another 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, including two in Cheshire County, the state health department announced Wednesday.
Another five were in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The county of residence was not yet known for one additional new case.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday.
To date, 7,309 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the disease, and 224 of those cases are considered active.
Nine people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, according to the state.