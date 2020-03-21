The novel coronavirus disease sweeping the globe hit closer to home Friday, with the announcement of positive tests for the disease by two area residents, one from Cheshire County and one from Windham County, Vt.
Cheshire County’s case — New Hampshire’s first announced diagnosis in a resident from there — came one day after the Keene branch of The Granite Group closed until at least next week after an employee tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease, the company said in a news release. The Concord-based heating, plumbing and cooling supply business did not say where the worker lived, and state officials have declined to give information about specific cases, citing privacy laws.
The Granite Group did say in Thursday’s release, which is posted to the company’s website, that the employee was “recovering well” while in quarantine at home, and noted that no other employees had experienced COVID-19 symptoms. The release says the company was trying to reach any customers who could have been exposed.
“We remain committed to responding to a rapidly evolving environment for our associates, customers and other affected parties with transparency and the required sense of urgency,” the release says.
Asked how many people work at the Keene branch and the extent of contact they have with people outside the premises, a spokesman for The Granite Group referred a reporter to Thursday’s news release — which specifies neither — and declined to comment further.
As in three of the other New Hampshire cases announced Friday, the Cheshire County patient had no identified risk factors for COVID-19, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. This, along with the lack of clear risk factors in new cases in Manchester, and in Rockingham and Merrimack counties, indicates “additional community-based transmission of COVID-19 in New Hampshire,” the release says. Community-based transmission has also been identified in Carroll and Grafton counties.
Meanwhile, Vermont announced that a Windham County resident in his 40s has also tested positive for COVID-19. The man is not hospitalized, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
Although Friday’s release from the Vermont agency doesn’t indicate whether the man had any risk factors for COVID-19, it does state that “Vermont is now experiencing community spread of COVID-19, which is why everyone is being encouraged to engage in their activities while keeping a safe distance from others — or to stay home when possible — to help slow the spread of the virus and protect our vulnerable populations.”
The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads through droplets made when someone who is infected sneezes or coughs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These droplets can land in the noses or mouths of others and can possibly be inhaled into one’s lungs, the CDC says.
With Friday’s announcement, New Hampshire has tallied 55 diagnosed COVID-19 cases, while Vermont has recorded 29. Two of the Vermont patients — both over the age of 80 — have died. Neither of those cases — one involving a Windsor County man hospitalized at the White River Junction VA Medical Center and the other, a woman who lived at Burlington Health & Rehab long-term care facility — are believed to be travel-related, Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, said at a news conference that evening.
As of Friday, four other people at the Burlington facility had tested positive for COVID-19.
Burlington Health & Rehab spokeswoman Lori Mayer told VT Digger.org that the center had been “hyper-vigilant” in its screenings and in working with state health officials on protocols.