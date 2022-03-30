For the past few weeks, we’ve seen a glimmer of hope following the latest surge of COVID-19. Case numbers locally are dropping, community transmission statewide is low and the virus is loosening its grip on area hospitals.
Many people, including myself, have felt more comfortable shedding their mask in public settings because of this. And for the first time in months, life is feeling “normal.”
But, we’ve been here before. A bad surge of the virus ends, we strip back our mitigation measures, and then next thing we know, there’s a new variant in town.
This time is no exception.
The latest variant — BA.2, which first hit Europe — is a sub-lineage of omicron, the strain that has dominated case numbers in recent months due to its highly contagious nature.
BA.2 is about 30 percent more transmissible than the earlier strain of omicron, and its presence in the United States has grown in recent weeks.
The variant accounted for nearly 35 percent of COVID-19 cases nationwide as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up about 10 percent from the week prior.
BA.2 is most prevalent in the Northeast, the CDC says, making up more than 50 percent of COVID-19 cases. In New Hampshire, the variant currently makes up fewer than 10 percent of infections, a spokesperson for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services told The Sentinel last week.
So, should we be worried about another surge? It’s hard to tell, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He explained that though the variant is more transmissible, it’s unclear whether the uptick in cases — both in the United States and Europe — is due to just that, relaxed mitigation measures, or both.
Khole added that even if case numbers are creeping up due to the variant, Europe isn’t seeing an uptick in ICU admissions or COVID-related deaths at this point, which is a good sign.
“So maybe it’s causing a surge in infections, but from a severity standpoint, it’s not as bad,” Khole said.
What does this mean for us? Khole said it’s really about personal risk factors.
As for masking, if you don’t have any underlying medical conditions and are fully vaccinated and boosted, it’s still OK for you to not wear one in public where the risk of infection is low. But for those at higher risk or who are not vaccinated, continuing to wear a mask could be a good idea.
Social distancing when possible and washing your hands frequently are also encouraged.
“I wouldn’t really pivot to becoming extremely cautious …,” he said. “We cannot function in the most restrictive [way] for the longest time.”
Khole added that getting a booster shot is key to fighting this variant and the ones that may come after it. As of Thursday, CDC data show that only 29 percent of Cheshire County residents had received their booster shot.
As to whether the variant will cause another surge, Khole said that thought is always in the back of his mind. But, time will tell.
For now, all we can do is watch the numbers and enjoy this moment of mask-less freedom.
For more information and resources about COVID-19, visit sentinelsource.com/news/coronavirus.
If you are interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit your local pharmacy’s website, call your doctor or book an appointment through the state at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling its hotline at 2-1-1.
This article originally ran in The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. To sign up for the newsletter, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visit www.sentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup