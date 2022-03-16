Before the COVID-19 pandemic, my work as The Sentinel’s health reporter focused primarily on the opioid crisis. It was one of the main reasons I gravitated toward the health beat initially, having known too many people who’ve gone through the battle with addiction. And too many who didn’t survive it.
Then, only six months into my time here, COVID-19 arrived, and my work had to shift. Unfortunately, I’ve seen a similar shift in the public’s focus.
I don’t blame people — the pandemic is so all-encompassing it’s affected us all. I have days, even weeks, where it’s mostly all I think about.
But, as a result, I rarely hear anyone mention the opioid crisis anymore, even though it hasn’t gone anywhere.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that, nationwide, 2020 marked the highest single-year increase in drug deaths. This spike has been attributed to a few factors, such as the isolation and reduced treatment options available during the pandemic and the ongoing dominance of fentanyl — a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and often cut into other drugs.
New Hampshire’s number of fatal overdoses remained steady, however, throughout 2020 and 2021.
The latest data the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released last month show that at least 416 people died from substance misuse — the same number as in 2020 — with the causes of two additional deaths pending toxicology testing.
The state’s number of fatal overdoses peaked in 2017, and then dropped two years in a row in 2018 and 2019, with 471 and 415 confirmed deaths, respectively. At its height for drug-related deaths, New Hampshire reported 470 fatal overdoses — not that much higher than what we are still seeing today.
And while a plateau is better than a spike, I think it’s too easy for us to view this trend as a positive.
We are still talking about at least 416 people who’ve died from substance misuse (not including all of the deaths that go unreported or the overdoses that were almost fatal).
I also worry that people see a steady number of deaths and think the crisis is resolved. It’s not.
Local substance-use treatment providers spoke with me about this last week, saying what they are seeing on the ground suggests more drug and alcohol use than in previous years.
Sam Lake, executive director of the Keene Serenity Center, said he’s “surprised” that last year’s overdose deaths in the state remained flat.
Lake — along with other providers in the Monadnock Region — said he’s seen an increase in people intentionally using multiple substances at once, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.
But with the increasing availability of naloxone — a life-saving medication that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose — people are likely being revived from overdoses more frequently than before.
The medication is available for free at Doorway facilities — nine referral hubs statewide, including at Railroad Square in Keene, for substance-use treatment and other supports — as well as at some local recovery centers or through a doctor’s prescription.
The plateau in drug deaths “is a sign that we are doing something right … But it’s just hard to talk about because, how do you get excited about 416 deaths?” Lake asked.
And after years of advocates fighting for the opioid crisis to be at the forefront of conversations, it’s almost like we’re back to square one.
Ryan Gagne, CEO of Live Free Recovery Services, which has locations in Keene and Manchester, said in addition to people seemingly losing interest in the crisis, there’s also been a loss in momentum with public policy.
“What happens is, stories that should remain at the top of the newsfeed, they don’t, so they lose a little bit of their ‘Hey, this is legitimately a crisis,’ ” he said.
But “we are still plateauing at a significant number of people that are dying from this,” Gagne added. “… And that’s just the ones we know about.”
If you witness signs of an overdose — such as having difficulty breathing, experiencing a slowing of heartbeat, body limpness or being unable to wake up or speak — immediately call 9-1-1.
New Hampshire’s Good Samaritan Law allows people to call emergency services without fear of arrest if they are having a drug overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.
If available, you can also administer naloxone, though it will help only if the person overdosed on opiates. It will not make things worse if the person overdosed on another substance or had a different medical issue.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a recovery services referral hub at 24 Railroad St. in Keene — is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is also available at 2-1-1.
