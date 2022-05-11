A few weeks ago, I came down with a nasty cold.
I immediately assumed it was COVID-19, since I had a lot of those symptoms: fever, fatigue, cough, congestion. But all of my at-home tests came back negative.
I took some cold medicine and, after a few days of rest, I started to get better. One of my friends, a registered nurse, assured me that there are several other viral infections going around right now that likely caused my illness.
Prior to getting sick, I had been pretty relaxed with my masking in public.
Though COVID-19 levels had gone up again, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still listed Cheshire County as having “medium” transmission. The federal agency says people in counties with medium transmission can opt out of mask wearing as long as they have no serious underlying conditions.
I’m fully vaccinated and healthy, so I felt safe doing so, after two-plus years of wearing one religiously.
But as other viruses circled in the community — not to mention all the allergens surfacing — my body proved to be fragile without it. So, I wondered, is it beneficial to keep wearing a mask for non-COVID reasons?
I talked about this with two infectious disease experts last week.
“Wearing a mask is not perfect. You have to wear a good mask very well; wearing it below the nose doesn’t count,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. “But nonetheless, if you wear a mask, even if people around you don’t, you have afforded a measure of protection for yourself.”
Mounting research has proven that donning a face mask helps protect the wearer and others from viruses.
Wearing one will also provide you with “source control,” according to Mary Pierce, a registered nurse and infection preventionist at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She explained that, if you are about to get sick, you can begin to spread the virus you’re infected with up to a few days before you become symptomatic. By wearing a mask, you are ensuring you don’t spread that virus to others.
And that works both ways.
“When you’re wearing a mask, you are also protecting yourself from people who may be spreading that respiratory illness,” Pierce said.
If others around you aren’t masked, that level of protection will wane a bit, but she said it will still protect you more than if you were maskless.
Pierce added that the hospital has seen a spike in flu cases recently, which she attributes mostly to the lack of masking locally.
“We are so much more relaxed with masks versus where we were with masks at this time last year,” she said.
Schaffner said that in Tennessee, they saw a similar influx.
“We have seen an increase in flu that, just as of last week, leveled off, so I think we are just getting to the very end of a rather prolonged, strange influenza season,” he said. “But, there have been a lot of other viral infections.”
Aside from masking, Schaffner and Pierce said the best ways to prevent yourself from getting sick — from COVID-19 or any other infection — is to get vaccinated, social distance when possible and stay home if you have any symptoms, regardless of how minor they may seem.
Flu vaccines, Pierce noted, are still available this season if someone hasn’t received one yet. Those, like COVID-19 vaccines, can be administered at your local doctor’s office or pharmacy.