In the fall of 2019, a middle school student in the ConVal School District died from suicide. The community was profoundly shaken. Just a few months later, five high-schoolers in the district stepped up, hoping to open a dialogue about mental health.
I sat down with them at ConVal High School for an interview that winter. Recently, two of these young women — Callie Boisvert and Abbey Shumway, now 16 and 17 respectively — reached out with an update on the progress the initiative has made.
Now called Break The Silence, the group’s main focus is on an annual 5K at the high school to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
“We were like, ‘Why is this reality? Why are there people dying in our schools?’ ” Boisvert recalled of her classmate’s death. “ ... And it’s so hard when it hits home and we’re not doing anything about it.”
Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in New Hampshire, the AFSP reports, and the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24.
Break The Silence’s race, now in its third year, has a fundraising goal of $5,000 — a benchmark they hit last year. In total, the teens have raised about $8,000 for the national nonprofit through the race.
That number is overwhelming, and points to the power of the cause, Boisvert and Shumway said.
“We didn’t know there were that many people supporting us,” Boisvert said. “We had people reaching out, saying they’d lost people close to them to suicide, and hearing people tell us we are making a difference and helping.”
Aside from the race, the pair has also put up posters around school and started discussions on mental health to help get rid of the stigma surrounding these issues.
The benefits have gone both ways.
Leading this initiative has also helped Boisvert and Shumway grapple with their own mental health hurdles.
Both of them began dealing with mental health challenges in middle school, but had no programming or support to turn to. The stigma surrounding mental health, they said, made them both feel ashamed to reach out for help.
“I know if ‘middle school Callie’ heard some random girl in high school speak about the times she was struggling with suicide in middle school, I would realize I’m not alone,” Boisvert said. “Other people are going through this and people survive this.”
But by starting Break The Silence, they said they were able to recognize harmful patterns in their own behaviors, and were able to find ways to help them heal.
“I have depression and anxiety and struggled with self-harm and suicidal tendencies for a few years,” Boisvert said. “ … I am still in recovery programs and such, and it’s definitely helped so much sharing my story.”
Shumway deals with severe anxiety, high-functioning depression and an eating disorder that she is still recovering from.
Break The Silence has become something she can fall back on now, according to Shumway.
“If I am going through a tough spot — obviously, mental health is not linear; it’s very up and down, it can get better and then it can get worse— and it helps to know that we have this.”
Susan Stearns, executive director for the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said the future is “infinitely brighter” because of actions like Break The Silence.
“Our nation’s youth are facing a mental health emergency ...,” she said. “However, there is hope and there is help. This hope often comes in the form of young folks taking action.”
Shumway and Boisvert hope that by talking about their mental health experiences, it will help normalize the topic, and encourage others to share their stories.
“I don’t want other kids to go through that,” Shumway said. “I know you can’t help literally every single person, but … bringing it up is so important to normalize it instead of [it being] this scary, weird, demonized thing.”
The race is set for Sunday, May 22, at the ConVal track. Registration runs from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and there is no fee to sign up. Donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting the AFSP.
If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, you are not alone.