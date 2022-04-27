In the age of COVID-19, telehealth has become a popular option for people to get their health needs met from the comfort of their own homes. But it can be challenging to determine whether a telehealth call will fit the bill or if it requires a trip to the doctor’s office.
Let’s break it down:
Telehealth, or telemedicine, refers to patients and doctors connecting virtually through video conferencing or telephone conversations. The video software used is secure and compliant with HIPAA, a federal law that contains patient-privacy provisions, to prevent patients’ medical information from being shared with outsiders or tampered with.
Most insurances, including N.H. Medicaid, cover these visits.
Nationally, telehealth has long been part of strategies to increase access for patients, including those living in rural areas. Many health care providers introduced or expanded their telehealth services during the pandemic to serve as many patients as they can.
Locally, all three area hospitals — Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont — offer telehealth services. So do various mental health providers, as well as clinicians and specialists in private practice. For information, contact your provider directly.
Telehealth is certainly a convenient option, eliminating the hassle of finding the time to get to a clinician’s office and the worry of contracting COVID-19 through exposure to staff or other patients.
Telehealth can also be a wise alternative for parents with young children, anyone with a mobility problem and people who live too far away or can’t take time off from work for an in-person appointment. (For privacy during your work day, you can do telehealth from inside your car.)
“Telehealth has a place in health care, and I don’t think it’s going away,” said Dr. Don Caruso, president and CEO of Cheshire Medical, who is also a primary-care provider at the Dartmouth Health affiliate. “It’s really valuable, especially for people who can’t actually get to the office because of the inconvenience of it.”
Virtual visits work best for low-level acute problems, such as follow-up visits; medication management; exams on easy-to-see areas, like eyes or skin; monitoring chronic conditions, like asthma or diabetes; and mental health services.
It also allows clinicians to see people more quickly, according to John Todd, a nurse practitioner at Putney Family Healthcare, a practice of Brattleboro Memorial.
“I think this is a way that primary care has been able to do more outreach than ever before … ,” he said. “I can be far more nimble with my scheduling. If a patient calls me … and I see I have an open spot in my schedule, say 11 a.m., I can say I can do a telehealth visit at 11 a.m. today.”
But telehealth isn’t for everyone. You need a reliable Internet connection and to be comfortable using the technology to connect with your provider. It may not be ideal for people who live in areas where reception is spotty, or for elderly people who find it hard to navigate.
“If you can manage the technology, it works incredibly well for older people,” Caruso said.
Aside from that, other reasons to opt for an in-person visit are if it’s your first time seeing a new doctor; for exams that need a hands-on approach, like feeling for a lump or listening to lungs; and for blood tests, X-rays or other imaging scans.
Caruso and Todd said that, for the most part, it’s up to the patients if they want to be seen via telehealth or not, since the most important thing is to keep people healthy.
Four in 10 U.S. adults reported avoiding medical care because of concerns related to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Treatment delays and avoidance can lead to more severe outcomes for both chronic and acute conditions.
“Don’t let your concern about going to a place where sick people might be discourage you from calling somebody to get your concerns triaged, talk about your care and see if a telehealth visit can meet your needs to some degree,” Todd said. “Don’t defer your health care needs.”