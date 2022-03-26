Two years.
It’s been two years since the novel coronavirus became a household name. Two years since offices closed down for a “temporary” hiatus. Two years since the lives we once knew vanished.
What followed was so much turmoil.
In New Hampshire alone, we’ve lost at least 2,400 people to the viral disease, data from the state health department show. Several businesses also didn’t survive the pandemic, with the financial impact too drastic to recover from. The nation became more divided than ever, and mentally, so many people were — and still are — drained.
As COVID-19’s second anniversary approached, I knew I needed to write something about it. But for the life of me, I couldn’t figure out what. How do I write about what I haven’t even fully processed myself?
I also know that the milestone was likely heavy on all of us, and the last thing we need is more news dwelling on what we’ve lost.
So instead, I’m choosing to focus on what the pandemic has taught me. How, in some ways, it saved me.
When the pandemic began, I was much different.
I was 23. I was insecure. I had no clear vision for what I wanted out of life, engrossed by my people-pleasing nature. Honestly, I was just going through the motions.
Then, six months into my time at The Sentinel, we were directed to work from home temporarily. My coworkers and I thought it would be fun, even looked at it as a little vacation from the office.
But then what we thought would be two weeks turned into a month. One month to one year. It wasn’t until this past December that we returned to the newsroom, and I was the only person left from the pre-pandemic reporting staff.
In my time working from home, I was forced to take a hard look at myself. I was alone most of the time, with my fiancé still going to his office every day.
That hit me hard mentally.
I’m what I like to call an extroverted introvert. I like my alone time, but I need socialization to thrive. Work was often that outlet for me, and for my job, having people to bounce ideas off makes it a whole lot easier.
As the months dragged on, I’d talk to myself a lot more, or I’d turn to my dog in hopes he’d hold up his end of the conversation (sorry to say he didn’t). Most days I was deeply depressed and felt a lack of purpose.
This was also because I had lost my routine. I need one to flourish, hence why I chose a career driven by deadlines. But working from home made it impossible to have a work-life balance. To develop a sense of rhythm. To get away from home, and, therefore, work.
I felt like I was failing at my job. Failing my friends and family. And, most of all, I felt I was failing myself and mourned for my 20s — two years of the “best years of my life” gone.
With nothing to distract me from myself, the mental health issues I have always had, but could ignore with a busy schedule, came to the surface.
I deal with anxiety and depression, and I have trauma that I still need to unpack. On top of that, I had always lived for others. I never really stopped to think what I wanted out of life, and I was so worried what people would think if they really knew me.
I wasn’t the only one. Four in 10 adults in the country reported symptoms of anxiety or depression amid the pandemic, compared to one in 10 prior to it, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The pandemic brought me to some of my darkest points, but it also woke me up from the numbness I’d been living in.
It forced me to seek help. I started going to therapy and have found ways to cope with my mental battles.
My therapist has helped me stop living in the “shoulds.” I should be doing this. I should be dressing like this. I should be acting like this.
I have a clearer vision of what I want my life to be like.
I’m now listening to myself. Actually listening.
I’ve started standing up for myself more.
I’ve nurtured the parts of me that I’ve neglected.
Now, two years later, I look back on who I once was, and I don’t recognize her.
My work is nowhere near done. And It’s OK if you haven’t started to work on yourself.
But because of the pandemic, I’ve learned to love myself.
For that, I am grateful.
If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, you are not alone.
For immediate mental health assistance, Monadnock Family Services offers 24/7 care to Monadnock Region residents at 357-4400. New Hampshire also offers a similar service at 833-710-6477 or through its hotline at 9-8-8.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or know anyone who is, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
This article originally ran in The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. To sign up for the newsletter, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visit www.sentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup