Federal health officials gave the green light to a second round of COVID-19 booster shots late last month, with an aim of increasing protection for those who are immunocompromised or 50 and older. (For the ins-and-outs of getting the second booster locally, see my April 9 story).
But with case numbers and hospitalizations down nationwide — coupled with many people already reluctant to get the first booster shot — I wonder how many people will actually line up to get that second dose.
We’ve seen that with a lull in COVID-19 activity, people lose their sense of urgency for self-protection and taking precautions, and their fear of contracting the disease. So how do we convince them they still need that second dose?
I spoke with Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, about this last week.
“I think in that respect, the data speaks for itself,” he said. “We’ve definitely noted increased risk of infection … between those who were vaccinated and those who were vaccinated and boosted. The highest risk is for those unvaccinated.”
Adults who received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were 94 percent less likely to be put on a ventilator or die from the viral disease compared to those who were not vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends that anyone 50 and older get another booster shot, regardless of which vaccine they initially received.
People who are at least 12 years old and are immunocompromised — such as those with diabetes, cancer or HIV — may receive another booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. And those who are at least 18 years old and immunocompromised can get another booster shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
A second dose of the Johnson & Johnson booster has not been approved.
Current evidence, the FDA says, shows the vaccine’s protection wanes over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death, in these groups.
Another booster shot — recommended at least four months after the first booster — is aimed at increasing their protection against the virus and its complications.
The best time to get the initial vaccine and the booster shots is when COVID activity is relatively low, according to Khole, noting that it takes at least two weeks for the vaccine to reach full protection.
“Once things start settling down, people start losing interest and numbers fall off, but I would say right now is when you should consider this because it’s not like you get vaccinated today and are protected tomorrow … ,” he explained. “You’ve gotta start … to get to that point and you want to be ahead of the curve.”
Khole added that in the future, we will likely see other populations in need of another booster.
Once approved, there will probably be an annual shot specific to the dominant variant at the time, similar to what we do now for influenza in the fall.
But for now, the best thing to do is get the vaccines recommended to properly protect yourself , whether it be one or two boosters. And if you haven’t received any of your vaccines yet, it’s not too late to start.
“Vaccination, plus boosting,” Khole said, “is an absolute reality if we really want to protect ourselves through all of this.”
Questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, where to book an appointment or anything else related to the viral disease can be answered at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.
