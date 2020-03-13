Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday declared a state of emergency in New Hampshire and announced new steps meant to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, while emphasizing that the “risk to New Hampshire remains very low.”
As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, most visits to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and similar institutions will be prohibited to reduce the risk of transmission to vulnerable populations, Sununu announced at a news conference Friday afternoon.
The exceptions are for medically necessary personnel, patients receiving end-of-life care and visitors necessary to provide for a patient’s psychological needs.
The governor also suspended nonessential out-of-state travel by state and municipal employees and school-sponsored out-of-state travel for students and teachers at New Hampshire public schools.
Health care providers now also have the authority to “test individuals as they see fit,” Sununu said, and the state may waive licensing and certification requirements if needed to bring in the necessary workforce.
The declaration also gives Sununu the authority to redirect any state employee to tasks necessary for fighting the virus.
He did not order schools to close, but said the state has been working on remote-learning guidelines that give local school officials flexibility.
The ConVal Regional School District announced Friday it was suspending classes in its school buildings beginning Monday, March 16, with the goal of returning on Monday, April 6. Classes will be held remotely beginning Wednesday, March 18.
"We will use this time to follow closely the health developments around the state and prepare for additional steps as necessary," said Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders in a letter to ConVal families Friday. "At the same time, we will conduct thorough floor-to-ceiling disinfection and other enhanced cleaning routines in all of our buildings."
Saunders directed people to the district's website for continuing information.
"Please be assured that we have taken this difficult step in consideration of all available facts and in an effort to protect the health and well-being of all members of the ConVal community," she said.
Town officials can proceed with town meetings, many of which are scheduled Saturday, but have the authority to postpone if they deem it necessary.
No towns or school districts in the Monadnock Region with meetings tomorrow had announced cancellations as of Friday afternoon, according to town websites and elected officials.
Sununu emphasized that over 90 percent tests for the virus in New Hampshire have been negative.
“At this time there remains a very low public risk to New Hampshire when it comes to COVID-19,” he said. “We know that there’s no evidence that suggests that there’s any widespread community transmission.”
However, he said the state must be prepared in case that evolves quickly.
“Today’s action will help the state deploy resources in combatting the outbreak,” he said.
Residents with questions about the coronavirus can call the state's hotline at 2-1-1.