The state health department reported the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of Hinsdale and Peterborough Saturday, as part of 45 new positive test results in the state.
Health officials also announced New Hampshire's 23rd death attributed to the viral respiratory illness — in this case, a Rockingham County woman 60 years or older.
Saturday's updates bring the state health department's total number of known COVID-19 cases among Cheshire County residents to 18. Since that is one greater than the tally Friday, it appears Hinsdale's addition to the list involves a single resident. Cases were previously announced in residents of Chesterfield, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland.
In Peterborough, the number of positive tests is unclear, since its case (or cases) was reported as part of 14 newly confirmed ones in areas of Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
The state's town-by-town breakdown of cases categorizes communities as having one to four cases — as Peterborough is listed — five to nine, 10 to 19, and so on.
Previously, local Hillsborough County cases have been confirmed in Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hillsboro, New Ipswich and Temple. Except for Hillsboro and New Ipswich, which are each listed as having five to nine known cases, all of these towns — like every community in Cheshire County that has at least one confirmed positive — are listed as having one to four.
Among the 45 newly announced COVID-19 positives, one patient's county of residence was still being determined as of Saturday evening, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
To date, the health department has recorded 929 Granite Staters as having tested positive for COVID-19, and 25 percent of them — 236 — have recovered from the disease. A total of 146, or 16 percent, have been hospitalized.