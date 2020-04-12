State health officials have reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Fitzwilliam resident, along with 56 other new positive tests for the contagious novel coronavirus disease.
Between Saturday's and Sunday's updates, a total of 102 newly confirmed cases have been added to New Hampshire's total, which now stands at 985.
But Sunday also brought two silver linings: The health department reported no additional COVID-19 deaths, and Gov. Chris Sununu announced the arrival in Manchester of 45 tons of personal protective equipment.
The shipment, which was facilitated by New Hampshire businessman Dean Kamen and arrived via a FedEx cargo plane from Shanghai, includes 6.6 million masks, 50,000 face shields and 24,000 coveralls and Tyvek suits, Sununu's office said in a news release.
"We've gotten a couple smaller shipments in, and those are wonderful," he said in a news conference beside the plane, with Kamen, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and others on hand. "But what today is is truly a jumping off point, not just for the state but for all the health care facilities, all the individuals who can actually start benefiting from getting this [personal protective equipment]. We're gonna get it out the door as fast as we can ..."
The supplies were purchased by the state and will be distributed to areas identified as having the greatest need as soon as Tuesday, Sununu's office said in a news release, noting that recipients will not be charged for them. Some of the shipment will be shared with other states, especially New Hampshire's neighbors, according to the governor.
Those who spoke at Sunday's news conference touted the shipment as an example of the power of collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors.
But Sununu also said New Hampshire will still need additional supplies.
"As big as these shipments are, you'd think they would last us a year. They won't because the burn rate is so high ... especially when you're dealing with a viral spread that is so contagious," he said.
The new numbers
News of Fitzwilliam's first confirmed case brings the total number of positive tests among Cheshire County residents to date to 19. Although the state health department's town-by-town breakdown categorizes communities only as having one to four cases, five to nine, 10 to 19, and so on, the fact that Cheshire County's tally increased by just one between Saturday and Sunday indicates the Fitzwilliam confirmation involves a single town resident.
Cheshire County cases have previously been announced in residents of Chesterfield, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland. All of these towns were listed as having no more than four COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning.
Local Hillsborough County cases have been confirmed in Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hillsboro, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Temple. Except for Hillsboro and New Ipswich, which are each listed as having five to nine known cases, all of these towns are listed as having one to four.
Of the 985 Granite Staters who have tested positive for COVID-19, 239 have recovered, and 152 have been hospitalized, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Twenty-three residents — including two of Cheshire County — have died in cases attributed to the disease.