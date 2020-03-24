A collection of medical professionals, college professors as well as current and former elected officials have sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu to request that he issue a stay-at-home order.
Dated Monday and signed by two dozen physicians, clinicians, nurses, scientists, professors and current and former state lawmakers, the letter says that a “shelter-in-place” order must be issued “immediately” to contain the spread of COVID-19. The signatories said they are concerned that current infection rates in New Hampshire are mimicking the trajectory of the virus’ spread in other countries that have already been heavily affected.
The letter was submitted to The Sentinel by Mindi Messner, an environmental scientist who also represented Rockingham County’s District 24 in the N.H. House. Many of those who signed the letter are Keene State College professors, including Christopher Brehme, Denise Burchsted, Marie Duggan, Rebecca Dunn, Margaret Henning, Loren Launen, Jason Pellettieri, Nora Traviss, Thomas Webler and Susan Whittemore.
The letter was also signed by Richard DiPentima, a former state representative who is also the former chief of communicable disease epidemiology for the N.H. Division of Public Health, and Matora Fiorey, director of the Surry Village Charter School.
The letter came just hours after New Hampshire announced its first COVID-19 death, a Hillsborough County man over age 60 with underlying health conditions. As of a news conference Monday afternoon, the state’s total COVID-19 case count was 101.
Several states, including New York and California, have already issued stay-at-home orders, which essentially bar residents from leaving their homes outside of limited circumstances, such as to get groceries or medicine or to commute to essential jobs.
Asked at Monday’s press briefing about the mayors of Manchester and Nashua calling on him to institute such an order, Sununu described no immediate plans to do so, although he said “further action may be necessary” if residents don’t continue to practice social distancing. (See related story on page A1)
But the letter urges the governor to take additional action.
“The new case rate is following the same early exponential growth trajectory that has occurred in China, Italy, South Korea, and other countries as well as the U.S.,” the letter says. “N.H. is entering a phase where the new case rate will double every two to four days.”
The letter also warns that the state’s health care system will become overwhelmed.
In addition to a shelter-in-place order, the letter’s signers also asked that Sununu follow the lead of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by closing nonessential businesses and practicing “strict social distancing.” They have also asked that New Hampshire develop an information campaign with messages such as “This is not the flu,” “Stay home to stay out of the ER” and “Protect our health care workers at all costs.”
The letter also calls for more aggressive testing, enhanced efforts to acquire necessary medical supplies, preparing staffing plans at hospitals, constructing temporary health care facilities, requesting help from the federal government, setting up a team with members from the N.H. Hospital Association to make plans and communicate those plans to the public; and segregating COVID-19 care facilities from routine care facilities to limit further infection.
The letter also pushes for the N.H. Air and Army National Guard to be put on alert, that liquor store sales be limited to drive-up pickup and that all DMV offices close and extend current vehicle registration and inspections until July 13.
“The situation in South Korea indicates that quick, consistent and clear early containment, aggressive testing and social distancing campaigns will likely flatten the curve and lower incident cases to prevent deaths,” the letter concludes.
The letter isn’t the only call being issued to Sununu for a statewide stay-at-home order. As of 6 p.m. Monday, a Change.org petition had garnered more than 3,500 signatures as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“Waiting to have a mandated lockdown will only weaken our healthcare system and our economy,” the petition reads. “... Waiting until a federal mandate is in place will weaken N.H. so badly but if we act now we can keep N.H. strong and have a better outcome on the other side of this crisis.”