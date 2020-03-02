An adult from Grafton County has tested positive for coronavirus disease COVID-19, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced in a news conference this morning.
This is the fourth person in New Hampshire to be tested and the first to test positive for the disease.
The person — who was not identified due to patient confidentiality — recently returned from Italy, and notified their health care provider of a developing fever and respiratory symptoms within 14 days of returning, according to a news release Sunday night from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
These symptoms are the most common for the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials said the person is currently in isolation and does not pose a threat to the public’s health.
The person is an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to hospital spokeswoman Audra Burns.
The illness caused by the new coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan City, China, and has spread to at least 50 other countries, including the United States.
Health officials recommend residents take precautions against the respiratory illness, such as staying home when sick, covering one's mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently and disinfecting surfaces frequently.
This article has been updated with news of the positive test