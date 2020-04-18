New Hampshire has been awarded a $2 million grant by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help people with mental-health and substance-use disorders during the COVID-19 crisis, state officials announced Friday.
The emergency funds from the federal agency will be used to create a rapid-response system to offer crisis-intervention, treatment for mental-health and substance-use disorders, and other recovery-related services for youths and adults affected by the pandemic.
N.H. Rapid Response will provide resources to people who are uninsured or underinsured, through the state’s community mental health system, as well as crisis services for others needing behavioral health support, including health care professionals, according to the release.
“While our primary focus during this crisis has been on the physical wellbeing of our residents, we cannot overlook the impact of COVID-19 on those who struggle with mental illness,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a news release from her department. “This funding will allow us to strengthen and enhance our behavioral health services during COVID-19, and we look forward to working with our community mental health centers across the state so that all New Hampshire residents have access to these critical services.”