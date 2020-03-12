A new presumptive positive test result for novel coronavirus COVID-19 in New Hampshire was announced by state health officials Thursday morning, bringing the tally to six.
The man is from Rockingham County and traveled to multiple countries in Europe. He self-isolated upon his return from Europe and notified his health care provider after developing symptoms, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Household contacts have also self-quarantined, the release notes. The state health department has not identified any person other than in the household who may have been in close contact with the man while infectious.
This is the third positive case in Rockingham County, with confirmation for all cases still needed from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One case from Grafton County, announced Saturday, is also still awaiting confirmation. Two other Grafton County cases have been confirmed by the federal agency.
All of the New Hampshire cases have been contracted through travel or contact with an infected person, and all six men are being self-quarantined.