When it comes to buying a phone, there are so many choices that the decision can be difficult. Much depends on what you want to do with it and how much you want to spend.
What can we do on our phones? Depending on the type of phone (and our skill level), we can make calls, get voicemails, look at maps, write shopping lists and notes, roam the internet, play games, receive and send text messages, take photos, have face-to-face meetings and more.
Some of us, however, would rather keep it simple. We want to make and receive calls, period. If a phone comes with a few more features, that’s fine, but we probably won’t use them.
How to choose
Decide what you need the phone to do. Ask a lot of questions, especially of tech-savvy family members. Think about whether you want to pay upfront for your phone or have a long-term contract. Decide whether the phone is only for emergencies or if you’ll use it daily.
There are a handful of good phones out there if you search the internet for “phones for seniors.” You’ll find dozens of websites describing the various phones now available.
Visit the phone stores near you, if possible. You’ll need to handle the phones to be sure you can read and press the buttons with ease. Smaller phones are lightweight, but aren’t necessarily the best if you can’t see the screen or the buttons are tiny. The bigger ones, on the other hand, might be too heavy. Look into the flip phones as well, the ones that fold in half for ease of carrying in a pocket.
Look for discounts. For example, you might get a discount if you’re an AARP member. If you’re on Medicaid or SNAP benefits, see if you qualify for the Lifeline discount.