PETERBOROUGH — The Monadnock Rural Community Opioid Response Program Planning Project held its second community meeting Wednesday evening.
The one-year initiative, backed by federal funding, is aiming to examine gaps in the local response to the opioid crisis and develop comprehensive plans to address those shortcomings.
The project is led by a consortium of area entities, including the county government, health care providers, treatment and recovery resources, social services agencies and others.
The ultimate goal, in a county that saw a near doubling of fatal overdoses last year despite a dip statewide, is to reduce addiction rates and overdose deaths.
Cheshire County is one of 120 recipients of the federal Rural Opioid Response Grant, with a $200,000 budget for a project that also includes Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough and five other towns in western Hillsborough County.
"A lot of these sort of things that have been in the past have all been in Keene, so the rest of the Monadnock Region is like 'What about the rest of us?' said Jocelyn Goldblatt, executive director of the Keene Serenity Center. "So that's why we are doing this here, in the evening, to mix up the times and locations and make it as accessible to as many faces as we can."
The two-hour session, held at Peterborough Town Library, split the roughly 25 attendees into small groups and brainstormed about challenges facing recovery in the Monadnock Region, and the best way to get more people involved in the effort.
Similar to the first community meeting in Keene on Aug. 8, participants identified the need to combat the stigma against those with substance use disorders and to create more pathways to recovery.
"Every time we've met, it's new people at the table," said Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates. "Some of the priorities are the same in different communities, so for us to start seeing that is exciting."
These findings will be included into the program's written report, due in May 2020.
Those seeking recovery resources in Cheshire County can visit the The Doorway at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or seek support through the state’s 24/7 hotline by calling 211.