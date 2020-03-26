Another Cheshire County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, New Hampshire health officials announced Thursday night, along with 20 other new diagnoses in the state.
Thursday's update brings the total number of confirmed cases among Cheshire County residents to two. Two residents of Sullivan County have also tested positive for the disease, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. One of those cases was reported previously, whereas the other is part of those newly announced.
The other new positives — which bring the state's official tally to 158 — were among residents of Rockingham County (11), Merrimack County (2), Manchester (4), Hillsborough County, outside of Manchester and Nashua (1), and Grafton County (1). Three of those patients were hospitalized as have been patients in 22 previously announced cases, according to the state health department.
Thursday's news release does not provide details about whether the patients had any underlying medical conditions and also doesn't specify their age, other than to say all but one are adults. The other patient is identified only as a boy under the age of 18.