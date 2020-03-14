A man from Windsor County, Vt., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, bringing that state's total to five, the Vermont Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon.
Four of those cases are awaiting confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from the state health agency.
The Windsor County patient is in his 90s and hospitalized at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, the release says. The two other positive test results were from a man from Washington County and a resident of Westchester County, N.Y., who is at Springfield Hospital in Vermont.
In the Washington County case, the patient — who is in his 50s — initially received care at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vt., but is now in home isolation, the release says.
“We have been in contact with the hospitals and know these patients are receiving the best care possible,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in the release. “We expected that Vermont would see more cases, and that there likely will be more."
Vermont health officials say they have been in communication with health officials in New York and other bordering states about these cases.