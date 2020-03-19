Thirteen new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were announced in New Hampshire Wednesday night, and health officials say it’s likely due to community-based transmission.
The Granite State now has 39 identified cases of the disease, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The new cases are all in adults, including six males and seven females. Four cases are from Hillsborough County — all reside in Manchester — three from Rockingham County, three from Carroll County, two from Belknap County and one from Merrimack County.
The state health department has not announced any positive cases in Cheshire County residents, though Keene State College said Tuesday that a faculty member who lives in Massachusetts had tested positive.
Wednesday’s release states that the new individuals in Carroll and Merrimack counties have no identified risk factors, which indicates additional areas in the state are experiencing community-based transmission of the disease.
Other counties where community-based transmission has been identified are Rockingham and Grafton.
A majority of the people who’ve tested positive are isolating at home, according to the release, but two patients are hospitalized and in stable condition.
Also on Wednesday, Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont said it learned Tuesday night that one of its patients had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are working with DHHS to identify any close contacts of this patient and will follow up with any others with whom they may have had contact since the patient’s possible exposure,” the hospital said in a news release. “The patient is currently recovering and being closely monitored.”
It is unclear whether the Valley Regional patient was among the cases announced Wednesday. The state says no residents of Sullivan County, which includes Claremont, have tested positive. A spokesman for the health department declined to comment, citing patient confidentiality.
A total of 19 people in Vermont had tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon. Some are out-of-state residents.
From the governor’s office to the Girl Scouts, institutions continued their efforts to slow the virus’ spread and contain the economic fallout.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday announced the latest in a series of executive orders.
The first of the three new measures temporarily permits restaurants and bars to sell take-out and deliver beer and wine. Sununu said that by allowing alcohol sales to continue, it would help ease the pain of a previous order banning eating and drinking in such establishments.
The other two orders relax procedures for vetting educational software, so school districts can quickly activate remote-learning systems and temporarily expand telemedicine services, allowing patients to keep receiving health care while also protecting them and their health-care providers from contracting the illness.
Also Wednesday, Sununu announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration approved the state’s application for economic-injury disaster loans. Small businesses that lose revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak can apply for the loans at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
Both Sununu and New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation, all of whom also pushed for the approval, praised the move.
“This is an important first step to ensure our local businesses and workforce are supported as they endure this public health emergency,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in a news release. “Small businesses are on the frontlines of the economic fallout from this crisis.”
Another pool of relief funding — this one for nonprofit agencies — was announced by Monadnock United Way. On Tuesday, it established a fund that will contribute to local organizations helping families through tough times.
By Wednesday evening, it had already raised more than $6,500.
“With school closures and people not working as much … we recognize that that is going to put a strain on families,” said MUW President Liz LaRose.
She praised donors for responding quickly to the need. “It is heartwarming to see how fast and quickly and strongly our community has come together,” she said.
At the state and local level, the cancellations and restrictions kept coming.
The N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles is transitioning to phone and online services starting Thursday, while consolidating walk-in service to five locations — Concord, Dover, Manchester, Newport and Twin Mountain. Starting Monday, in-person services will be handled by appointment only.
Temporary 20-day plates issued on or after Feb. 26 are automatically extended through April 30, and non-commercial driver licenses and identification cards that expire before April 30 are eligible for a six-month extension.
Following the advice of town staff, Brattleboro’s selectboard postponed its representative town meeting, scheduled for Saturday.
And the Girl Scouts chapter covering New Hampshire and Vermont announced that it had suspended all activities until at least April 13 — including cookie-booth sales.