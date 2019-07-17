In life, no matter where you are, your thoughts can sometimes drive you absolutely coo-coo crazy. You either have the same negative ones going around and around, or you have different negative thoughts popping up left and right. You might even have positive thoughts in your mind, which are great, keep those! Anyway, back to the challenging thoughts, no need to worry, we all have bad days ... so what to do?
Well, today I wanted to share a mindfulness exercise you can do anywhere when you have a moment to yourself, like at the doctor’s office, lunch time or waiting in line at the store.
This exercise has helped me be in the moment no matter where I am. It helps me connect with all the things around me at a specific point in time. Ready? Start looking around your room and notice all the things around you. Maybe you see a chair, sofa, table, any plants, flowers, a lamp or even a cup of tea. Pick one item that you feel like observing right now, even if you’re at work. Find something that’s easy to look at, preferably something that’s in front of you. Picked it? Great. Now take some deep breaths and really look at it. What is its form? What’s it made of? If you can touch it ... how does it feel? Cold? Hot? Take some deep breaths. Notice all the different angles that are unique to your object. How do you feel now having observed an object around you mindfully? Calmer? I just looked at a lamp next to me while writing this article and I noticed I started feeling calmer and automatically started taking deep breaths after observing my lamp for a couple of minutes. That’s mindful observing. The more you observe the object the more your thoughts start to dissipate, the more stillness enters the mind and relaxes the body. You start to worry less and less because your focus is now on the object. You are becoming more and more in the moment. It is only in the present time that you can enter stillness. Just a couple of minutes a day relaxes you and brings you to a centered, relaxed state of mind.
No drugs, no herbal teas, just me, my breath and an object around me. Enjoy your day and the little moments around you and you’ll find inner peace wherever you go.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.