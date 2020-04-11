PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital has received almost 4,000 donated cloth masks in the past month, hospital officials announced in a news release Thursday. And though the hospital still needs more fabric masks, the release notes that it is now expanding its efforts to coordinate fabric mask supplies for all regional health care providers in the hospital’s primary service area. As needs are identified, the hospital will assist those organizations by passing on some of the masks donated by the community.
Several community volunteers stepped up to lead the mask effort last month, according to the release, and they have put together a successful collection process. Using the current drop-off system will be the most efficient way to collect masks and get them to where they are needed most, the release states.
In the release, the hospital encourages those making masks to continue their work and to deliver them to one of five community drop-off locations listed below. All mask styles are welcome. A volunteer team is collecting the donations and bringing them to the hospital. The masks will be sorted at the hospital and allocated to community health care partners based on need, the release says.
Please do not bring the masks directly to the hospital; officials are trying to limit traffic as much as possible.
The five community drop-off locations are:
Jaffrey Grade School, 18 School St., Jaffrey
First Service Title Co., 47 Main St., Jaffrey
Rindge Memorial School, 58 School St., Rindge
Peterborough Town Library, rear entrance, 2 Concord St., Peterborough
Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center, 4 Aiken St., Antrim
Each building has an overhang, and underneath there will be a container in which to leave the masks. Donations will be collected daily and delivered to the hospital. Those who donate masks are asked to leave their name, address and phone number so that organizers can acknowledge the contribution.
For those interested in sewing masks, more information is available at Monadnock Community Hospital’s COVID-19 page: www.monadnockcommunityhospital.com/covid-19-info/.
Questions should be directed to Sadie Halliday, at 660-2321 or Sadie.Halliday@beangroup.com, or Cathy Maki, at Cathy.Maki@mchmail.org.