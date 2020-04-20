The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has reported another COVID-19-related death from Rockingham County, as well as the first confirmed case of the viral respiratory illness in a resident of Alstead.
Cheshire County now has 11 communities with at least one resident who has tested positive for the contagious disease, in a list that also includes Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Westmoreland. Except for Keene and Rindge, which are listed as having five to nine confirmed cases each, these communities are all classified as having one to four.
As of this morning, a total of 30 Cheshire County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 to date, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services' figures.
Monday's update from the state health department notes that the county or counties of residence of three of New Hampshire's newly identified cases was still being determined.
Statewide, 42 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, with the latest announced being a Rockingham County woman who was at least 60 years old, according to health officials.
Among Monday's newly reported COVID-19 cases were six in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua. Due to the way the state reports town-by-town results, it's unclear whether any of those cases are in the local communities where positive tests have already been reported: Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hillsboro, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Temple. As they were Sunday, each of these communities are listed with one to four cases, except Hillsboro and New Ipswich, with five to nine.
Cases were also previously identified in Acworth and Washington, among other communities in Sullivan County. Both of those towns, like Plainfield, Claremont and Newport, were listed Monday as having one to four cases each.
Of the 1,447 people in New Hampshire who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, 521 had recovered and 201 had been hospitalized.