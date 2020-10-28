Today I invite you to go within by taking a deep breath in and out. Keep following your breath until you feel more peaceful within.
Notice when you take in long deep breaths that your belly starts to expand, and also notice how your belly starts to deflate when you exhale. This is called a “Buddha breath.” If you want, you can visualize a little Buddha with a big belly to remind you of your breath.
So today I invite you to wake up and notice how you are breathing. Is your breath long and deep when you inhale? And is your belly expanding? Or is your breath shallow and small? Take a deep breath in and out and notice.
It’s good to know what happens when you can’t breathe properly: You will feel exhausted by the end of the day, and you will feel sad and emotionally unbalanced. Shallow breathing will cause anxiety and stress in the body automatically and will therefore also cause health issues.
So enjoy your day, and remember that your breath is with you every moment of the day.