More than 5,000 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed, to date, in New Hampshire, with 100 additional positive test results reported over the weekend.
The state health department also announced eight more deaths attributed to the viral disease. All of these patients except for one — a Hillsborough County man — were 60 or older. The other seven were also Hillsborough County residents, three men and four women.
So far, the state has reported 286 COVID-19-related deaths, and 5,043 cases.
Although the county of residence in three of the cases announced over the weekend was still being determined, none of the other 97 involved Cheshire County or Sullivan County residents. Thirty-three were among residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester or Nashua.
So far, 3,392 people are known to have recovered from COVID-9 and at least 489 people have been hospitalized.
As of Sunday, one to four current cases were listed in the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, New Ipswich, Rindge, Temple and Winchester. Peterborough was listed with eight.