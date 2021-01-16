New Hampshire health officials Friday announced 11 more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 794 more positive tests for the viral disease.
The deaths reported Friday all involved people 60 years or older — a Sullivan County man, a Belknap County woman, a Coos County man, three men and two women from Hillsborough County, a Merrimack County man, a Rockingham County man and a Strafford County woman.
The newly announced positives stretch back more than a week but don’t include test results that were still being processed. Among the 794 positives were 43 from Cheshire County, 31 from Sullivan County, 155 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 34 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 55,500 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, just under 87 percent (48,018 people) of whom have recovered, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest data. Slightly less than 12 percent percent (6,574 people) have active infections whereas the deaths of just under two percent (908 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 389 in Cheshire County, 240 in Sullivan County, 1,143 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 196 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 5.2 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Friday morning, 255 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.