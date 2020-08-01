New Hampshire plans to start shifting more of its COVID-19 testing to the hospital system.
The state will begin phasing out its nine sample-collection sites, including one in Keene on Krif Road, over the next month, N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said during a news conference Thursday.
Meanwhile, hospitals around the state will take over that function, she said.
The current testing sites will remain in place over the next few weeks as the transition occurs, Shibinette said. She said state officials will share more details, including the new testing locations, next week.
A spokeswoman for Cheshire Medical Center said the hospital plans to launch a new testing program soon and will share the details next week.
Staff writer Olivia Belanger contributed to this report.