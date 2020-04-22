New Hampshire's state health department has attributed six more deaths to COVID-19 and counted 99 additional positive test results for the virus, officials announced Wednesday.
The six people who died — bringing the state's official tally to 48 — were all at least 60. Two were Rockingham County men, three were men who lived in Hillsborough County, and one was a woman who lived in Strafford County, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Of the newly reported positive tests, three involved residents of Cheshire County, and 10 involved residents of Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, while the county of residence of six people was still being determined. Twenty-three of the news cases are children under 18.
Wednesday's update did not change the list of area communities where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, based on a map maintained by the state: Acworth, Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland. It also didn't change the range in the number of cases that have been confirmed for each: one to four for all of the communities listed above, except for Keene, Rindge, Hillsboro and New Ipswich, which are listed with five to nine apiece.
Cheshire County has a total of 33 known cases, according to the health department.
Of the 1,588 New Hampshire cases confirmed as of Wednesday morning, 550 people have recovered and 213 have been hospitalized, according to the health department.