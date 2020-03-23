A Hillsborough County man died over the weekend after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease, N.H. officials announced Monday.
It is the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 death. State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said during a press conference that the man was over the age of 60 and had underlying health conditions.
State officials did not say what part of the county he lived in.
Chan said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire has reached 101, up 23 cases from the number announced Sunday. The state has tested more than 2,400 people to date, with an additional 870 tests pending.
Testing capacity is expected to increase in the coming days, state officials said, which is likely to result in a rapidly increasing number of positive results.
New Hampshire residents are being urged to stay inside, or, if they must go out, to remain six feet away from other people.