New Hampshire health officials are advising anyone who rode specific Concord Coach Lines buses on certain days earlier this month to stay at home and monitor themselves — and contact a health care provider immediately if they develop COVID-19 symptoms — after learning someone who was aboard has the contagious respiratory disease.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, the buses and dates are:
* March 11, 3:15 a.m. bus from Concord, N.H.–Boston Express Londonderry–South Station–Boston Logan International Airport
* March 13, 5:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan International Airport–South Station–Concord, N.H.–Tilton–Plymouth–Lincoln–Littleton
* March 14, 5 a.m. bus from Concord, N.H.–Boston Express Londonderry–Boston Express Salem–South Station–Boston Logan International Airport
* March 16, 1:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan International Airport–South Station–Concord, N.H.
The news release provides no additional details about this case. But speaking generally about the spread of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at a news conference Monday that there appears to be "increasing evidence" that people can transmit the virus when they are exhibiting only mild symptoms or none at all.
More information about self-quarantining is available at https://bit.ly/2WNF7wS.
Meanwhile, the state health department Tuesday announced seven additional cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire. This brings the state's official tally to date to 108, with 13 patients being hospitalized.
Four of the newly announced patients live in Rockingham County; one in Grafton County; one in a part of Hillsborough County outside of Manchester or Nashua; and one in Strafford County. Six of these patients are men, and one is a woman, the release says, and all but one of them — who is in a hospital — are isolating at home.
Four of the patients had either traveled — domestically or internationally — or had close contact with someone else diagnosed with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while three of the cases lack identified risk factors.