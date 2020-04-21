The state health department Tuesday announced 44 more positive tests for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, but reported no additional deaths.
There were also no new confirmed cases in Cheshire or Sullivan counties, where positive tests have previously been announced in residents of Acworth, Alstead, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Swanzey Washington and Westmoreland. However, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services noted in its daily update Tuesday that the county of residency of 12 of the 44 new people who'd tested positive was still being determined.
All of the above communities with the exception of Keene and Rindge — which the state health department lists as having five to nine positive test results each — have one to four.
Cumulatively, 30 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Cheshire County and 10 in Sullivan County to date.
Hillsborough County saw two additional confirmed cases in areas outside Manchester and Nashua, bringing that total to 200. Local cases have previously been confirmed in Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Hillsboro, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Temple. Hillsboro and New Ipswich have had five to nine positive COVID-19 results apiece, according to the state health department, while those other five area communities have had one to four.
Thus far, New Hampshire has tallied 42 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of the 1,491 people who had tested positive as of Tuesday morning, 546 had recovered, and 206 had been hospitalized.