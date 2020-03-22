The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday announced 13 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, including the first case in a Sullivan County resident.
The results bring the state's total number of identified cases to 78.
In addition to Sullivan County, the other new cases involve four people from Hillsborough County, three from Rockingham County, two from Strafford County and one each from Belknap, Carroll and Grafton counties, according to the state health department.
The department also stated that one of the positives it announced Friday is in a resident of Grafton County, not Coos as originally reported. Coos County is the only New Hampshire county without a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Last week, Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont — part of Sullivan County — said one of its patients had tested positive for the disease, but did not divulge where that person lived.