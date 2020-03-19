State officials announced Thursday that five additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number in New Hampshire to 44.
Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu announced a $50 million fund to provide emergency loans and grants to health care providers contending with the coronavirus outbreak.
The new cases are residents of Belknap, Grafton, Merrimack and Rockingham counties, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The department has not announced any positives from Cheshire or Sullivan counties.
More than 1,400 tests have been completed and another 800 tests are still pending, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Chan said most of those who tested positive have a recent history of travel or contact with someone else who tested positive. However, he noted, that wasn’t the case for all.
“There are several communities throughout New Hampshire where we have identified COVID-19 in individuals who do not have any identified risk factors," he said. "That is, they do not have any identified travel and are not known contacts of someone with COVID-19. That obviously raises the concern that there is some amount of community-based transmission that is currently occurring in a number of communities throughout the state."
Due to the ratio of tests to positive results, Chan said he does not believe that the illness has circulated in New Hampshire communities undetected for several weeks.
He also noted that there are two New Hampshire residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in the process of coming out of isolation after having recovered.
Chan emphasized the importance of staying home if you are feeling sick. He said that while the majority of people who come down with the virus will experience mild symptoms, people over the age of 60 or with a history of chronic illness are at higher risk.
He also acknowledged concerns about access to testing, noting that while the testing capacity has “dramatically increased” in recent weeks, the state will be prioritizing based on risk. He said those who are more severely ill or have a higher chance of spreading the disease, such as hospital workers or employees at long-term care facilities, will be tested first.
As New Hampshire and the rest of the country face the fallout of the contagion, officials have announced a number of measures aimed at keeping both the health care industry and local businesses afloat.
During Thursday’s news conference, Sununu announced the $50 million fund, taken from the state’s general fund, to assist the health care system as it works to fight COVID-19. The money will provide interest-free short-term loans as well as longer-term loan guarantees to hospitals and other providers.
“We must support the entire system from the top down, so that individuals can receive the best care possible from the ground up," Sununu said.
Tyler Caswell, commissioner of the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs, mentioned the U.S. Small Business Administration's recent decision to allow emergency loans to New Hampshire businesses to help them keep going amid closures and reduced workforces.
The program will allow loans of up to $2 million.