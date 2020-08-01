New Hampshire’s health department on Friday announced 42 new positive test results for COVID-19.
Total cases to date now stand at 6,583, though only 396 people were considered to actively have the disease as of Friday morning, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Eighteen people were hospitalized as of that time.
None of the new cases announced Friday involved Cheshire County residents. One involved a Sullivan County resident and 12 were in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
No new deaths were announced Friday. To date, 415 people in New Hampshire are known to have died from the disease.
As of Friday, Cheshire County had seven known active infections involving residents of Keene, Marlborough, Jaffrey and Walpole. Peterborough, Greenfield and Charlestown also had active cases.
Meanwhile, citing the ongoing pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday extended the state of emergency through Sept. 1.