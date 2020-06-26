The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 10 deaths.
That brings to 5,638 the number of Granite Staters who have tested positive since early March, and puts the disease’s death toll at 357.
Eight of the people who died lived in Hillsborough County and the other two in Rockingham County. All were at least 60 years old, according to the state health department.
None of the new cases for which the state has complete information are Cheshire County residents. Two live in Sullivan County and nine in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.