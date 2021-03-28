New Hampshire's health department on Sunday announced that another 301 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Services also reported that another two deaths have been connected to the virus. The people who died were residents of Grafton and Rockingham counties and were both 60 or older.
The new cases announced Sunday include at least 10 in Cheshire County, at least nine in Sullivan County and at least 53 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
As of Sunday, 76 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There were 2,766 known active cases.
More than 83,000 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began over a year ago. To date, 1,237 have died.