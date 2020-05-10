The state health department over the weekend announced 12 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 132 more positive tests for the viral disease.
All 12 of the people who died were 60 years or older. The deaths involved three Rockingham County women, three Rockingham County men, three Hillsborough County women, a Hillsborough County man and two men from Merrimack County.
These latest deaths bring New Hampshire's count to 133.
State health officials announced no additional positive COVID-19 tests from residents of Cheshire or Sullivan counties, where the confirmed case totals stand at 43 and 14, respectively. Twenty-two additional positive tests were tallied from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua, for a new total of 465.
The county of residence of 28 cases from all of those that have been confirmed so far is still being determined.
As of Sunday, the state was aware of 1,709 active cases of COVID-19 of the 3,071 that have been confirmed to date.
Locally, there were between one and four active cases listed in each of the following communities: Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington.
New Hampshire's 3,071 positive COVID-19 tests were drawn from 31,723 tests conducted. A total of 1,229 people are known to have recovered from the disease, and 315 have been hospitalized for it.