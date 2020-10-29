The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced another 113 people tested positive for the coronavirus.
In addition, another three have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus — two Merrimack County men and a Hillsborough County woman, all at least 60 years old, according to the department.
None of the newly announced cases were known to be in Cheshire County, though the county of residence was still being determined for a handful. Fourteen were residents of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and two were Sullivan County residents.
New Hampshire had 1,034 known active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. At least 24 were in Cheshire County. According to state statistics, Keene had 10 active cases, Jaffrey and Rindge each had 5, and Hinsdale and Swanzey each had between one and four.
Overall, 10,641 Granite Staters have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 478 have died. Twenty-nine are currently in hospitals for treatment of COVID-19.