More than 1,400 people have signed a petition to postpone, not cancel, Keene State College’s commencement ceremony.
Keene State senior Camila Castro, 21, of Long Island, N.Y., said she created the Change.org petition Wednesday night, just after the college alerted its students that the remainder of their semester would be completed online. The night before, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell had announced that students would be asked not to return to campus April 5, after a faculty member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The faculty member, a Massachusetts resident, went home after she started to display symptoms on campus, according to college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte.
Prior to learning the faculty member’s testing result, Treadwell said the college had already alerted 66 people who could have potentially had contact with her.
Keene State hasn’t made a final decision on the commencement ceremony, but Plymouth State University and the University of New Hampshire — which, like Keene State, are part of the University System of New Hampshire — are having online ceremonies.
As of early Friday morning more than 1,850 had signed a similar Change.org petition for UNH, and postpone-commencement petitions had also been launched for Tufts University, New York University, UCLA and more.
“Students have worked very hard to have a commencement ceremony. This is something we have all looked forward to since we were kids,” Castro said in an email Thursday. “We were clapped in as freshman, and I’ve been looking forward to being clapped out as seniors.”
Castro acknowledged that the health and safety of students should be a first priority. But, she hopes the solution can be postponing commencement to keep it in person.
She added the petition doesn’t need a set amount of signatures, but she hopes to present it to Keene State’s administration and “go from there.”
In an email to The Sentinel Thursday evening, Ricaurte said Treadwell is meeting with officers of the senior class “to discuss how to proceed, and possible contingency options.”