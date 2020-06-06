New federal data released Thursday reflect the rising toll of nursing home deaths amid the novel-coronavirus pandemic and the desperate need among some of nation’s 15,000 facilities for personnel and basic supplies.
The national tally of nursing home deaths attributed to the coronavirus has reached nearly 32,000, and it is sure to rise: About 12 percent of the homes have not yet reported figures. The new data also shows that 683 nursing home employees have died.
Thousands of facilities report being underequipped for the continuing onslaught from the virus.
Nearly 2,000 facilities reported a shortage of nursing staff; more than 2,200 lack enough aides, and more than 500 lack any supply of N95 masks used to prevent infection, according to the data. More than 250 nursing homes lack any surgical masks and another 800 are within a week of running out.
The new figures build on data released Tuesday by federal regulators that showed about 25,000 residents had died after contracting the virus but more nursing homes have reported data since then.
“We have failed the residents and we have failed the staff as a society,” said Michael Wasserman, president of the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine.
He said nursing homes with strong leadership, stringent infection-control measures and adequate staffing levels were better equipped to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But even the best nursing homes lacked personal protective equipment and testing.
“This is something the CDC should have been studying from the beginning,” Wasserman said.
The federal government’s decision to provide information about outbreaks at nursing homes comes after more than a dozen states have refused to make public the same information. The refusal of several states to inform the public of which nursing homes have had coronavirus infections led to lawsuits.
In some states the legal wrangling led to the public release of the information. In Florida, state officials released more information after a lawsuit filed by the Miami Herald, The Washington Post and other media organizations. In other states — including Arizona and Idaho — media organizations have filed lawsuits. As of the end of May, 18 states were not disclosing information, according to a survey by USA Today.
The data released Thursday covers nearly nine in 10 of the country’s 15,000 federally certified nursing homes. It does not include assisted-living centers and other types of elder-care facilities that are not certified by CMS. Besides details on cases and deaths per home, the data is also supposed to include information on shortages of personal protective equipment, which some homes have blamed for their high rates of infection.