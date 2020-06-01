Montshire Pediatric Dentistry in Keene reopened at its new location Monday, after a slight hiccup in the practice's original plans.
The office, which was formerly at 340 West St., initially opened at the site of the former Andy's Cycle on Winchester Street May 26. But after a day of business, the plumbing seemed to be "acting odd," according to a post on Montshire's Facebook page.
"After closer inspection, we identified what appears to be [a] broken pipe outside of our building that has surfaced seemingly out of nowhere," the post says.
The office's parking lot, at 165 Winchester St., was dug up to remove the bad pipe, according to the post.
The new business is 9,000 square feet, compared to 1,200 at its old location, which owner Dr. Jonny Norris said previously will nearly quadruple patient capacity.
And as dental offices nationwide begin to reopen after a few months of performing emergency procedures only due to COVID-19, Norris said the extra space will be of great help in seeing more patients who’ve had appointments delayed.
Montshire opened in August 2018 and is one of the few pediatric dentists in the area that accepts Medicaid, which reimburses providers at a lower rate than private insurance plans.
The practice — which also has a location in Claremont — serves just over 2,000 patients, according to Norris.